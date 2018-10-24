REPORTER: News Staff, -

The family of Sand Hill resident, Nathaniel Lockwood, 21, who was shot as many as seven times on Sunday night on the Phillip Goldson Highway, believes that his shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

Despite being rushed to the Belize Defence Force Hospital in a critical condition with gunshot injuries to his chest, back, hands and legs, Lockwood’s condition has significantly improved over the past few days and his medical condition has been upgraded to stable.

Police sources say that on Sunday, October 21st at around 12:30am, Ladyville Police visited the BDF hospital where they observed Lockwood being treated for his injuries. However, due to the extent of his injuries, he was transferred to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in Belize City for further medical attention.

ASP Alejandro Cowo, OC, CIB Eastern Division explained that “Mr. Lockwood was socializing at a house in the Sand Hill area when he met a friend by the name of Lyndon Ramos who asked him for a ride to Gardenia Village. Both of them got on a motorcycle and Mr. Lockwood drove the cycle. Upon reaching an area near Grace Bank Village, they noticed that a vehicle was following them, so they stopped to give way to the vehicle. The vehicle stopped at a distance from them and thereafter they continued driving and while passing the vehicle it knocked them from behind causing Lockwood to lose control of the motorcycle.”

One of Lockwood’s family members told the Reporter that when the duo veered off the highway, they both fell into the bushes. While the friend managed to get up and escape into the thick underbrush, the motorcycle fell on one of Lockwood’s legs, pinning him underneath and leaving him immobile and at the gunman’s mercy.

“When he fell the gunman went and stood over him and fired several shots at him,” stated the family source. Cowo told the media that while Police investigation remains ongoing into the incident they have not been able to establish the motive for the shooting, who was the target, the shooter’s identity or where the vehicle was from.

The victim’s family members have corroborated Cowo’s statement that Lockwood is not known to authorities and says that he is a hard-working father who has made no previous mention of any quarrel or beef with anyone.

