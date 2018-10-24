REPORTER: News Staff, –

On October 9th, former Belize City Mayor turned pageant director Zenaida Moya caught the nation by surprise when she introduced the reigning Miss Scuba Belize, Joswanie Hall during media rounds.

Four days after, on October 13th, there were no media rounds, just an announcement on the organization’s Facebook page that Hall had stepped down and had been replaced by a new Miss Scuba Belize, Monique Lamb. Lamb, a Dive Master and Marine Biologist, heads to Malaysia on November 6th to represent Belize in the Miss Scuba International Pageant.

