Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  

PAGEANT CONTESTANT SQUABBLE – NEW CONTESTANT TO REP. BELIZE

PAGEANT CONTESTANT SQUABBLE – NEW CONTESTANT TO REP. BELIZE
October 24
08:05 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

REPORTER: News Staff, –

On October 9th, former Belize City Mayor turned pageant director Zenaida Moya caught the nation by surprise when she introduced the reigning Miss Scuba Belize, Joswanie Hall during media rounds.

Four days after, on October 13th, there were no media rounds, just an announcement on the organization’s Facebook page that Hall had stepped down and had been replaced by a new Miss Scuba Belize, Monique Lamb. Lamb, a Dive Master and Marine Biologist, heads to Malaysia on November 6th to represent Belize in the Miss Scuba International Pageant.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – –

BREAKING NEWS     TOP STORIES

 

Comment & Like Us On FACEBOOK

Share

search bar

ADVERTISE

Myo’on Dental Clinic #40 Eve Street

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

WHO / WHAT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE SPIKE IN ROBBERIES & ATTEMPTED ROBBERIES

Results

ADVERTISE

ADVERTISE

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: Csygen Interactive

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.