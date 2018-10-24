Reporter.bz – Belize News

F.B.I INVESTIGATORS LOOK AT ANOTHER MYSTERIOUS DEATH OF AN AMERICAN

October 24
08:15 2018
REPORTER: News Staff, -

The Reporter has confirmed that FBI investigators who were in the country working on the year old double murders of Canadian Francesca Matus and American Drew Devoursney, have been asked to assist local Police with the investigation into the death of American Claire Rigdon.

While Rigdon’s death was first considered an accidental drowning by Police, a post-mortem examination revealed trauma on her body inconsistent with a drowning. The woman, 49, was allegedly found floating facedown in a pool by her husband, Robley Smith Rigdon, after an afternoon of socializing at their Consejo home.

