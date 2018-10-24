REPORTER: News Staff, -

The retrial of Calaney Flowers, who stands accused, again, of causing the death of her ex-boyfriend Lyndon Morrison, started in the Court of Appeal this week, but had to be adjourned because Flowers was not in the country and did not have legal representation.

The appeal trial started on Monday, with Senior Crown Counsel Sheiniza Smith representing the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. Flowers is currently in the United States and is awaiting deportation to return to Belize to stand trial. The Office of the DPP filed the appeal against her 2017 acquittal in July.

The DPP filed the appeal on two grounds: that Flowers’ acquittal was unreasonable and cannot be supported having regard to the evidence; and that the trial judge erred in law for not considering the statutory alternative offence of manslaughter as set out in Section 126(1) of the Indictable Procedure Act.

In 2012 police arrested and charged Flowers for Morrison’s murder and attempted murder in connection with Morrison’s then girlfriend Sochel Sosa. Flowers allegedly rammed Morrison’s motorcycle with her car, causing him to lose control and crash, causing his fatal injuries. Sosa was also injured in the crash but survived.

At her trial Justice Troadio Gonzalez acquitted her, noting that based on the evidence, he could not find that Flowers had the legally required intention to kill for him to deliver a guilty verdict. Gonzalez did warn Flowers on her release that she could still be found guilty on appeal. Flowers left the country shortly after her acquittal. She and Morrison had one child together.

