Family members of Elroy Saldano, 49, say they have been told by doctors that his prognosis is grim. Saldano was shot on Monday as he rode his bicycle near BWS in Belize City.

Police have formally charged Stephan Bowen, 19, with the crimes of Attempted Murder, Use of Deadly Means of Harm and Dangerous Harm. Bowen is expected to be arraigned today.

