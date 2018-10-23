REPORTER: News Staff, -

Belize City Police are investigating a shooting at a home on Casuarina Street in Belize City in which a man was slightly injured by debris from a ricocheting bullet.

On October 22nd. ACP Alejandro Cowo reported that at around 8:30pm, on October 21st, Police visited the home of Raheem Gordon, 22, and found him with injuries to his neck.

“He mentioned to Police that he was sitting in his sofa in his house when he heard what appeared to be a gunshot. He later on felt something passing by him, then he heard a knock on the wall of the house. Thereafter he felt a burning sensation to the right side of his neck and realized that he was bleeding. He mentioned that he only heard the shot and he did not see anyone in the area. He was taken to the hospital where he has been treated and released,” Cowo explained. Cowo said that while processing the scene, crime scene technicians found a single 9mm expended shell by the front door of the house and also found a curtain with a small bullet hole through it.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Police have detained the suspected gunman and an accomplice believed to be his getaway driver.

