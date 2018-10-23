Reporter.bz – Belize News

MORE DETAILS EMERGE, ABOUT MISSING 14yr. OLD Shamily Tillett

MORE DETAILS EMERGE, ABOUT MISSING 14yr. OLD Shamily Tillett
October 23
07:35 2018
REPORTER: News Staff, -

Family members of Shamily Tillett, 14, are accusing Police of not helping them to locate her. Tillett, a resident of August Pine Ridge in the Orange Walk District, left home on September 24th, allegedly with a male person, 27, from the same village.

While Police had claimed that Tillett has been in contact with her family, her mother has gone on the media to dispute that assertion. Alerts have been issued in Belize and Mexico, since Tillett was allegedly spotted in Chetumal recently.

