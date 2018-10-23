– Felina James – VEHICLE FOUND, PERSISTENT POLICE INVESTIGATION TO FIND OUT WHAT HAPPENED
The Reporter has been able to confirm that one man from Steadfast Community in the Stann Creek District has been detained for questioning after investigators found the scrapped remains of a Kia Sorento belonging to murder victim Felina James at a mechanic shop at around 10:00am this morning. We’ll continue to follow this developing story.
CLICK ON IMAGE
FOR LARGE VIEW > > >
REPORTER: News Staff, - 11.10am
There are reliable reports that the investigation into the gruesome murder of Felina James, 37, has led to the discovery of what Police believe is her red Kia Sorento.
The burned and chopped remains of the vehicle were reportedly found at a mechanic’s shop located in Steadfast Village in the Stann Creek District.
We’ll continue following this developing story. The body of James was discovered on the Coastal Road Thursday night, after she had reportedly been missing since October 11th.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – –