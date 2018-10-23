REPORTER: News Staff, -

Personnel from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are currently in Belize investigating the suspicious drowning of retired American national, Claire Elizabeth Rigdon, 49.

On October 13th, Rigdon’s nude body was pulled from her private pool located at her residence near mile six on the Consejo Road in Corozal.

Authorities solicited the assistance of FBI agents after a post mortem examination conducted on Rigdon’s body certified that she had died from asphyxia due to drowning. Local investigators, however, found it very suspicious when the autopsy also revealed traces of trauma to both sides of the dead woman’s shoulder, which they say was not consistent with her drowning.

ACP Joseph Myvett, Head of the National Crimes Investigation Branch, told the media that as part of their investigation Police had detained the deceased’s husband, Robley Smith Rigdon Jr., 50 for questioning since he was the one who found the body.

Myvett also stated that while the investigation remains ongoing, there are some difficulties since the couple lived alone and there are no immediate neighbors in the vicinity who would have seen what transpired on the day of the drowning.

Two weeks ago, Robley Rigdon summoned authorities to his home after reportedly finding his wife’s nude body floating in the pool. He told Police that he and his wife were socializing alone that evening at their poolside when he fell asleep, and when he woke up he found her floating face-down in the pool, nude.

Myvett confirmed that the couple moved to Belize in May of this year after purchasing the property and since then they were known to travel regularly.

HOW THE NEWS BROKE ON OUR BREAKING NEWS