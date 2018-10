REPORTER: News Staff, –

Police are investigating a shooting last night which left Raheem Gordon, 22, with an injury to his neck.

Gordon told cops that he was inside his home at #14 Casuarina Street at around 8:30 when he heard a gunshot and realized he had been wounded. He was unable to identify the shooter because the door of the home was closed.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – –

