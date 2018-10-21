Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  • FOUR INJURED IN COLLISION REPORTER: News Staff, - Three persons, including a mother, her daughter and a Canadian national were transported from the Southern Regional Hospital in Dangriga to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital...
  • BODY OF MURDER VICTIM IDENTIFIED REPORTER: News Staff, - The body of a male person which was found between Miles four and five on the George Price Highway early Saturday morning has been identified as...
  • UPDATE – BODY OF A WOMAN FOUND ON COASTAL ROAD REPORTER: News Staff, – 8.21am Oct. 19th. While the examination to determine cause of death is not completed yet, we have confirmed that family members of Felina James, 37, have...
  

TAXI MAN DROWN IN MOPAN RIVER – CAYO

TAXI MAN DROWN IN MOPAN RIVER – CAYO
October 21
09:29 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends 
REPORTER: News Staff, -

A well known taximan from Benque died yesterday. Abel Chi, 57, apparently went swimming in the Mopan River just after 10:00am Saturday and the current may have been too strong for him as a result of the flooded state of the river. His body was retrieved after midday.

According to his family he suffered from epileptic seizures so they are speculating that he may have had an attack while swimming.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – –

This is a www.reporter.bz BREAKING NEWS Article.

More details and full reporting in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

THE DISTRICTS NEWS     TOP STORIES

 

Comment & Like Us On FACEBOOK

Tags
Drowning
Share

search bar

ADVERTISE

Myo’on Dental Clinic #40 Eve Street

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

WHO / WHAT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE SPIKE IN ROBBERIES & ATTEMPTED ROBBERIES

Results

ADVERTISE

ADVERTISE

 Breaking News
  • FOUR INJURED IN COLLISION REPORTER: News Staff, - Three persons, including a mother, her daughter and a Canadian national were transported from the Southern Regional Hospital in Dangriga to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital...
  • BODY OF MURDER VICTIM IDENTIFIED REPORTER: News Staff, - The body of a male person which was found between Miles four and five on the George Price Highway early Saturday morning has been identified as...
  • UPDATE – BODY OF A WOMAN FOUND ON COASTAL ROAD REPORTER: News Staff, – 8.21am Oct. 19th. While the examination to determine cause of death is not completed yet, we have confirmed that family members of Felina James, 37, have...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: Csygen Interactive

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.