A well known taximan from Benque died yesterday. Abel Chi, 57, apparently went swimming in the Mopan River just after 10:00am Saturday and the current may have been too strong for him as a result of the flooded state of the river. His body was retrieved after midday.

According to his family he suffered from epileptic seizures so they are speculating that he may have had an attack while swimming.

