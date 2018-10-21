Reporter.bz – Belize News

OVER $10K STOLEN DURING BURGLARY

OVER $10K STOLEN DURING BURGLARY
October 21
17:49 2018
REPORTER: News Staff, -

A number of persons remain in policy custody pending investigation by the Police into their alleged involvement in a burglary at the home of businessman Edwin Logan 52, in which over ten thousand dollars worth of items were stolen.

The burglary at the home located on Heart Street in Belize City is reported to have happened sometime between 6:00 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. on Friday October 19th, where the thieves gained entry to the home by prying open a window of the Logan’s bedroom.

Stolen from inside the home was $2,500 bcy in cash, $700 US, a twelve gauge Savage brand shotgun, a twelve gauge Stevens brand shotgun, three celular phones, a gold chain with medal, a gold medal and two earrings all to a total value of $10,652.00.

Three person are detained pending investigation for the burglary.

