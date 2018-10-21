REPORTER: News Staff, -

Two men accused of the October 2010 high profile murders of attorney Richard Stuart and his wife Maria were found guilty of two counts of murder on Friday, October 20th, by Justice Collin Williams in a trial without jury.

Sentencing for Milton Maza and Eli Avila Lopez has been reserved for November 9th, when Justice Williams will hear mitigation pleas for both defendants before he hands down a final decision.

Outside the Courtroom, Lopez’s attorney Leeroy Banner told us that ”my client is saying that he wants to appeal, because he is of the view that not because stolen items were found at his house means that he committed murder and that is the issue. If the Police go and find items at your house that were stolen from a house, does it mean that you are guilty of murder? And that to me is the key question in this case. I believe that it is not sufficient, but we respect his lordship’s ruling and I will have to study the judgment again…because we think that the evidence was not sufficient for a murder conviction. To me, at most it’s handling stolen goods or theft, but not murder.”

According to Banner after Lopez was detained he took Police to his home in St. Matthews Village where he showed them a suitcase in the backyard which contained a bunch of keys and some computers belonging to the deceased. Lopez, according to Banner, had told Police from the onset that Maza was the person who had taken the items to his house.

The Stuarts were ambushed and murdered inside the lower flat of their three storey home in the West Landivar neighborhood of Belize City after returning home from attending a private function. They were found with as many as 25 stab wounds to their bodies.

Following the murder police had detained Maza, who was a former employee of the Stuarts and who, according to media reports had allegedly stolen one of the Stuarts’ vehicle a couple weeks prior to the murder.

Other media reports had also suggested that during the trial Lopez had told the court that he and Maza had entered the couple’s home with the intention of robbing them, but claims that he saw Maza stabbing them repeatedly.

Maza also allegedly gave a caution statement in which he confessed to the murder but later claimed that he was brutalized by police during his detention.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES

Comment & Like Us On FACEBOOK