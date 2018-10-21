REPORTER: News Staff, -

Three persons, including a mother, her daughter and a Canadian national were transported from the Southern Regional Hospital in Dangriga to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in Belize for further medical attention due to injuries they sustained during an early morning collision on the Stann Creek Valley Road.

The victims are identified as Karima Martinez, 42, a sales manager of Hamanasi Resort in Hopkins and her daughter Kelsie Martinez, 17, along with Canadian National Snyder Williams, 70, sustained bodily injuries during the crash which occurred just after 7:15 a.m. on October 19th 2018.

Preliminary reports from Police are that Martinez and her daughter were travelling from Sarawee Village to Dangriga in their white Ford Escape when upon reaching between mile two and three on the highway there was a collision with Williams’ Toyota Hilux which was travelling in the opposite direction from Dangriga to Belize City.

We were informed that Martinez was in an unconscious state, while her daughter sustained injuries to the legs. Another man identified as Ivan Jones, 56, who was travelling in Williams vehicle received minor injuries and has been treated and released from the hospital.

Police are investigating.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES

Comment & Like Us On FACEBOOK