Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  • FOUR INJURED IN COLLISION REPORTER: News Staff, - Three persons, including a mother, her daughter and a Canadian national were transported from the Southern Regional Hospital in Dangriga to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital...
  • BODY OF MURDER VICTIM IDENTIFIED REPORTER: News Staff, - The body of a male person which was found between Miles four and five on the George Price Highway early Saturday morning has been identified as...
  • UPDATE – BODY OF A WOMAN FOUND ON COASTAL ROAD REPORTER: News Staff, – 8.21am Oct. 19th. While the examination to determine cause of death is not completed yet, we have confirmed that family members of Felina James, 37, have...
  • ANOTHER MISSING PERSON, A STRANGE DISAPPEARANCE REPORTER: News Staff, – Felina Margaret James, 37, has been missing since October 11th. That’s when she dropped off her two sons at a babysitter in Belize City and stated...
  • Teakettle resident is charged with rape of German woman REPORTER: News Staff, - Teakettle resident Sharn Evan Vanegas, 31, was charged on Tuesday for the rape of a German national on Friday night. The woman told Police that after...
  • APPARENT DROWNING, OF AMERICAN NATIONAL IN CONSEJO REPORTER: News Staff, - VIDEO Police do not suspect foul play in the death of American national Claire Elizabeth Rigdon, 49. Rigdon and her husband were allegedly socializing by the...
  

FOUR INJURED IN COLLISION

FOUR INJURED IN COLLISION
October 21
08:08 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends 
REPORTER: News Staff, -

Three persons, including a mother, her daughter and a Canadian national were transported from the Southern Regional Hospital in Dangriga to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in Belize for further medical attention due to injuries they sustained during an early morning collision on the Stann Creek Valley Road.

The victims are identified as Karima Martinez, 42, a sales manager of Hamanasi Resort in Hopkins and her daughter Kelsie Martinez, 17, along with Canadian National Snyder Williams, 70, sustained bodily injuries during the crash which occurred just after 7:15 a.m. on October 19th 2018.

Preliminary reports from Police are that Martinez and her daughter were travelling from Sarawee Village to Dangriga in their white Ford Escape when upon reaching between mile two and three on the highway there was a collision with Williams’ Toyota Hilux which was travelling in the opposite direction from Dangriga to Belize City.

We were informed that Martinez was in an unconscious state, while her daughter sustained injuries to the legs. Another man identified as Ivan Jones, 56, who was travelling in Williams vehicle received minor injuries and has been treated and released from the hospital.

Police are investigating.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

BREAKING NEWS     TOP STORIES

 

Comment & Like Us On FACEBOOK

Tags
accident
Share

search bar

ADVERTISE

Myo’on Dental Clinic #40 Eve Street

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

WHO / WHAT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE SPIKE IN ROBBERIES & ATTEMPTED ROBBERIES

Results

ADVERTISE

ADVERTISE

 Breaking News
  • FOUR INJURED IN COLLISION REPORTER: News Staff, - Three persons, including a mother, her daughter and a Canadian national were transported from the Southern Regional Hospital in Dangriga to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital...
  • BODY OF MURDER VICTIM IDENTIFIED REPORTER: News Staff, - The body of a male person which was found between Miles four and five on the George Price Highway early Saturday morning has been identified as...
  • UPDATE – BODY OF A WOMAN FOUND ON COASTAL ROAD REPORTER: News Staff, – 8.21am Oct. 19th. While the examination to determine cause of death is not completed yet, we have confirmed that family members of Felina James, 37, have...
  • ANOTHER MISSING PERSON, A STRANGE DISAPPEARANCE REPORTER: News Staff, – Felina Margaret James, 37, has been missing since October 11th. That’s when she dropped off her two sons at a babysitter in Belize City and stated...
  • Teakettle resident is charged with rape of German woman REPORTER: News Staff, - Teakettle resident Sharn Evan Vanegas, 31, was charged on Tuesday for the rape of a German national on Friday night. The woman told Police that after...
  • APPARENT DROWNING, OF AMERICAN NATIONAL IN CONSEJO REPORTER: News Staff, - VIDEO Police do not suspect foul play in the death of American national Claire Elizabeth Rigdon, 49. Rigdon and her husband were allegedly socializing by the...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: Csygen Interactive

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.