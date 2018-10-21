REPORTER: News Staff, -

The body of a male person which was found between Miles four and five on the George Price Highway early Saturday morning has been identified as Charlston Clifton Cleland Jr. 19.

A report from Police states that Cleland, a maintenance worker who lived on Wilson Street, was found just after 10:10 a.m. on October 20th, on the side of the highway with a large cut wound to the left side of his throat and several other apparent stab wounds to his body.

When he was discovered, Cleland was dressed in a white jeans pants without shirt. His body was transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital where he was officially declared dead.

Preliminary indications are that the deceased had left home on October 19th and was seen socializing with some persons before he was later found dead.