The badly decomposed body of a female which was found near mile two and a half on the Coastal Road late Thursday evening has been positively identified by family members and Police as being that of missing mother Felina James, 37.

James’ body was only identified on October 19th based on her tattoos, and since the body was in an advanced state of decomposition, it was transported to the Medical School in Burrell Boom where the results of a post mortem examination certified that the woman had died as a result of chop wounds to the neck.

James was last seen alive on October 11th when she dropped off her two children, ages two and seven, at a babysitter in Belize City, explaining that she would be driving down to Sarteneja Village to pick up some stuff but would be returning the following day.

Alarm bells started sounding on Wednesday morning when City Council workers discovered several of James’ identification cards thrown away behind the Ministry of Natural Resource building in Belmopan.

On Thursday Police had confirmed that James had relocated to Belize City from Sarteneja village after a misunderstanding with her common-law husband.

Police had also confirmed that they had detained James’ common-law husband and boyfriend for questioning.

James’ vehicle, a red Kia Sorento, remains missing.

