Following reports last week of the deplorable condition of the San Ignacio Fire Station, government officials including Minister Edmond Castro, CEO Ruth Meighan, and Mayor Earl Trapp, responded by noting there were efforts underway to upgrade the National Fire Service but did not discuss specific plans for the San Ignacio Fire Station. Castro also recently told the media he was informed that PUP Cayo North East Area Representative, Orlando Habet, who first made the report, had bought a portion of land that was designated for the fire station behind the CET area.

Habet, however, told the Reporter that Castro’s claims were inaccurate. He explained that he had indeed purchased a parcel of land around 2003 in the area but said his parcel does not occupy any of the land demarcated for the fire station. He said he is aware that there is another half-acre behind the demarcated site for use by the fire department. He claimed that Castro has never visited the site and is unaware of the situation at the deteriorating fire station.