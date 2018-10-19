REPORTER: News Staff, -

Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating missing August Pine Ridge teenager Shamily Tillett.

Tillett left home to go to an internet cafe on September 24 and has not returned since. Police say that she is believed to be with Alex Chan, 27, also of August Pine Ridge. Tillett’s family told police that Chan had approached them expressing a desire to have a relationship with her, but the family refused to accept that because of the girl’s age.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Alejandro Cowo said that Tillett has been in communication with her mother via phone since she went missing, but to date has not returned. Police have taken their investigation out to San Pedro, where there was a report that Tillett was seen; however, Police did not find her at the residence they searched.

Tillett is 4 feet 8 inches tall with brown skin and black hair. A Jasmine Alert notice has been issued which states that it is believed she may be in danger of bodily harm. Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the nearest Police station.

