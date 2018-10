Milton Maza and Eli Lopez FOUND GUILTY OF ATTORNEY’S MURDER REPORTER: News Staff, - This morning Milton Maza and Eli Lopez were both found guilty of the murders of attorney Richard Stuart and his wife Maria in 2010. Sentencing has...

UPDATE – BODY OF A WOMAN FOUND ON COASTAL ROAD REPORTER: News Staff, – 8.21am Oct. 19th. While the examination to determine cause of death is not completed yet, we have confirmed that family members of Felina James, 37, have...

ANOTHER MISSING PERSON, A STRANGE DISAPPEARANCE REPORTER: News Staff, – Felina Margaret James, 37, has been missing since October 11th. That’s when she dropped off her two sons at a babysitter in Belize City and stated...

Teakettle resident is charged with rape of German woman REPORTER: News Staff, - Teakettle resident Sharn Evan Vanegas, 31, was charged on Tuesday for the rape of a German national on Friday night. The woman told Police that after...

APPARENT DROWNING, OF AMERICAN NATIONAL IN CONSEJO REPORTER: News Staff, - VIDEO Police do not suspect foul play in the death of American national Claire Elizabeth Rigdon, 49. Rigdon and her husband were allegedly socializing by the...