The family of the late Milo Paz, the veteran pilot, who reportedly perished while flying a private plane near Panama on October 7, is still awaiting his remains.

Today, Paz’s wife told the Reporter that they are in the process of finalizing documentation to bring her husband’s remains back to Belize. Hence, a funeral has not yet been planned.

Paz, who was employed by Tropic Air for the past three decades, had taken off a week from work to conduct a private job. His plane went down somewhere over mountainous terrain between Panama and Costa Rica two Sundays ago. There was no record of his flight with the Panamanian Civil Aviation authority.

Sources in Panama had allegedly informed Paz’s family that his body had been recovered from the wreckage last week. He and another pilot were burnt to death when the low-flying plane crashed into the mountains and exploded. There were no report of what the cargo of the plane was or what charter Paz and his co-pilot were on at the time.

