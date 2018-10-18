REPORTER: News Staff, – 8.21am Oct. 19th.

While the examination to determine cause of death is not completed yet, we have confirmed that family members of Felina James, 37, have positively identified the body as that of their loved one, based on tattoos. The worst fears of family members, friends and the community have been confirmed.

Medical personnel are on the Coastal Road right now conducting an on-site post mortem examination on the body found last night. Because of the advanced state of decomposition, it was left under Police guard until the medical examiner could arrive to determine a cause of death. While there is speculation that the body is that of Felina James, missing since October 11, we were told by Police sources last night that identification was difficult because of the decomposition. We are told family members of Felina James are on the scene awaiting official word.

REPORTER: News Staff, – 7.46pm Oct. 18th.

The Reporter has been able to confirm that the body of a female has been found on the Coastal Road. The identity of the body has not been confirmed at this time, and we are awaiting further details.

