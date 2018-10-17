Reporter.bz – Belize News

Teakettle resident is charged with rape of German woman

October 17
15:23 2018
Teakettle resident Sharn Evan Vanegas, 31, was charged on Tuesday for the rape of a German national on Friday night. The woman told Police that after she caught a ride home on a motorcycle with a man she didn’t know, she was taken to a construction site in Teakettle where she was raped by another man. The victim says she was then taken across the river in a canoe by a third man who also raped her. Police are looking for three other men who can assist in the investigation.

