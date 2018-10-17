REPORTER: News Staff, –

Felina Margaret James, 37, has been missing since October 11th. That’s when she dropped off her two sons at a babysitter in Belize City and stated that she would be back the following day.

According to reports, she was heading to Sarteneja, and that is where the Police have concentrated the search for the woman and her vehicle. But there are reports today that Belmopan City Council workers found various Identification and bank cards belonging to James and other persons.

The cards were found near the Ministry of Natural Resources in Belmopan.

We’ll have more details as we get them.