Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  

ANOTHER MISSING PERSON, A STRANGE DISAPPEARANCE

ANOTHER MISSING PERSON, A STRANGE DISAPPEARANCE
October 17
15:54 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

REPORTER: News Staff, –

Felina Margaret James, 37, has been missing since October 11th. That’s when she dropped off her two sons at a babysitter in Belize City and stated that she would be back the following day.

According to reports, she was heading to Sarteneja, and that is where the Police have concentrated the search for the woman and her vehicle. But there are reports today that Belmopan City Council workers found various Identification and bank cards belonging to James and other persons.

The cards were found near the Ministry of Natural Resources in Belmopan.

We’ll have more details as we get them.

 

– – – – – – – – – – – – – –

This is a www.reporter.bz BREAKING NEWS Article.

More details and full reporting in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

MORE BREAKING NEWS     TOP STORIES

Comment & Like Us On FACEBOOK

 

Tags
missing
Share

search bar

ADVERTISE

Myo’on Dental Clinic #40 Eve Street

WHO / WHAT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE SPIKE IN ROBBERIES & ATTEMPTED ROBBERIES

Results

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

ADVERTISE

ADVERTISE

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: Csygen Interactive

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.