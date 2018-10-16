Reporter.bz – Belize News

MANIAC IN CUSTODY FOR UNSPEAKABLE CRIME

October 16
20:55 2018
REPORTER: News Staff, -

A man is in custody after he allegedly raped his 5 year old step-daughter last night. This morning the mother reported to Police that she left the child home sleeping to go buy food because her husband was out drinking with friends.

She told Police that she came home about half an hour later to find the door locked, and when she knocked her husband opened it naked.

She reported that she heard her daughter crying and when she checked found blood on the front of the child’s pajamas, and the child allegedly indicated that the stepfather had raped her.

It was not until this morning that the mother went to Police to make the report, and we are told the stepfather is in custody pending a medical examination of the child.

