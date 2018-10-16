Teakettle resident Sharn Evan Vanegas, 31, was today charged for the rape of a German national on Friday night. The woman told Police that after she caught a ride home on a motorcycle with a man she didn’t know, she was taken to a construction site in Teakettle where she was raped by another man.

The victim says she was then taken across the river in a canoe by a third man who also raped her. Police are looking for three other men who can assist in the investigation.

