Two men are currently at the KHMH suffering from gunshot injuries. Just after 8:00pm last night Kevin Thomas, 36, was in front of Steven’s Shop in the Yarborough area when a gunman walked up and shot him in the head.

A Special Constable who was in the store shouted at the gunman, who allegedly pointed the weapon at him. That’s when the SC fired shots and the gunman fell to to ground, but got up and escaped, leaving his gun behind.

Kevin Thomas remains in critical condition at the KHMH. At around 9:00 last night another man, Shadron Gillett, 18, turned up at the KHMH with gunshot injuries to the leg. He is listed in stable condition under Police guard as authorities try to determine if he is the shooter in the Thomas attempted murder.

