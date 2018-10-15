UPDATE – RESULTS – CARIBE 2018 – BELIZE SENDS IT’S POWER HOUSE CYCLING TEAM
Caribe 2018 Cycle Race RESULTS – Dominican Republic – Men’s Elite
1st. Place Michael Stanislas of Martinique (France)
2nd. Place Arias Perez Carlos of Cuba
3rd. Place Augusto Sanchez of the Dominican Republic.
16th. Place Giovanni Lovell of Belize
27th. Place Robert Liam Stewart of Belize
Under 23 Category
11th. Place Kieon Rabateau of Belize
– VIDEO –
REPORTER, News Staff, –
The best cyclist from Belize are stepping into a short but power-pac race, of just 90 miles that will be held this weekend in the Dominican Republics. Our best from Belize will be competing against cycling stars from 11 other countries in the region.
This is cycling on a regional and international stage !, many of the participants form the other countries are top-notch cyclist.
The 18th Elite Caribbean Cycling Championships in the Dominican Republic is set to take off Sunday at 8.30am (Belize Time October 14th )
The Belize National Team members are
Giovanni Lovell – Elite
Keion Robateau – U23
Robert Stewart – Elite
Oscar Quiros – Elite
Alicia Thompson – Elite/Women
Kaya Cattouse – Elite/Women
The Men’s Elite race starts on Sunday at 8.30am Belize time and is 90 miles.
We will have Live Photo and Audio Coverage (VIA digitalBELIZE.LIVE)
Participating Countries are
Anguilla
Barbados
Belize
Bermuda
Cuba
Dominican Republic *(host country)
Guadalupe
Guayana
Jamaica
Martinique
Puerto Rico
St. Vincent & The Grenedines
Trinidad
VIDEO WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON
RACE TIME, DELAYED LIVE STREAM
Photos Courtesy: Cycling Federation Of Belize