Jasmine Alert has issued a missing person’s notice for a minor from August Pine Ridge in the Orange Walk District. Shamily Danielly Tillett, 14, was last seen in the village on September 24 when she told family members at home she was leaving to go to the internet cafe. The notice from JA also calls the name of a man from the same community who family think may be with her. According to the Alert, she is believed to be in danger of ‘bodily harm.’ If you see the minor or know where she is you’re asked to call the nearest Police Station.

