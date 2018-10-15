Reporter.bz – Belize News

MAN SHOT NEAR BWS OFFICE

MAN SHOT NEAR BWS OFFICE
October 15
14:37 2018
REPORTER: News Staff, –

There are confirmed reports that a man was shot moments ago near the BWS main office in Belize City. He has been identified by family members as Elroy Saldano.

Sources say he has been rushed to the KHMH in critical condition, and we are told that he has gone into surgery. We’ll provide more information as we get it.

