Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  

POLICE SEEKING YOUR ASSISTANCE TO FIND MISSING PERSON

POLICE SEEKING YOUR ASSISTANCE TO FIND MISSING PERSON
October 14
17:19 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

REPORTER: News Staff, –

Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating Marta Ventura, 20, who has been missing since October 7th. Ventura left her mother’s home in the Arizona area of Teakettle at around 2:00pm that day and never returned. She was last seen at the Marisol Bar in Belmopan. If you see her or have any information which could lead to finding her you’re asked to call the nearest Police Station.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – –

This is a www.reporter.bz BREAKING NEWS Article.

More details and full reporting in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

MORE BREAKING NEWS     TOP STORIES

 

Comment & Like Us On FACEBOOK

Share

search bar

ADVERTISE

Myo’on Dental Clinic #40 Eve Street

WHO / WHAT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE SPIKE IN ROBBERIES & ATTEMPTED ROBBERIES

Results

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

ADVERTISE

ADVERTISE

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: Csygen Interactive

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.