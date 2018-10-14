REPORTER: News Staff, –

Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating Marta Ventura, 20, who has been missing since October 7th. Ventura left her mother’s home in the Arizona area of Teakettle at around 2:00pm that day and never returned. She was last seen at the Marisol Bar in Belmopan. If you see her or have any information which could lead to finding her you’re asked to call the nearest Police Station.

