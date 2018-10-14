REPORTER: News Staff, –

The body of the man found in the vehicle in Mahogany Heights has been identified as that of Noel Leal Jr. Sources tell us he was shot in the head. He is the son of a senior cop but had several brushes with the law and was charged for drug trafficking in 2017.

Sources tell us that the body was found inside a parked vehicle on a dirt road used as a shortcut between Mahogany Heights and the highway. We’ll release more information as we get it.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – –

This is a www.reporter.bz BREAKING NEWS Article.

More details and full reporting in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

MORE BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES

Comment & Like Us On FACEBOOK