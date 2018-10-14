Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  

GUATEMALAN WITH MACHINE GUN – APPREHENDED IN FREE ZONE

GUATEMALAN WITH MACHINE GUN – APPREHENDED IN FREE ZONE
October 14
14:30 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends 
REPORTER: News Staff, -

Two Guatemalan nationals, Armando Hub Pop and Jose Juan García Palma, have been formally charged for Keeping a Prohibited Firearm and Keeping Ammunition without a License.

The men were detained yesterday afternoon in the Western Free Zone with a high-powered weapon identified as an UZI PRO pistol, similar to the one shown here.

The men allegedly told Police they were members of an elite Guatemalan Police unit but sources tell us that checks with the Guatemalan National Civil Police (PNC) came back negative. We’ll have more details as they become available.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – –

This is a www.reporter.bz BREAKING NEWS Article.

More details and full reporting in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

MORE BREAKING NEWS     TOP STORIES

 

Comment & Like Us On FACEBOOK

Share

search bar

ADVERTISE

Myo’on Dental Clinic #40 Eve Street

WHO / WHAT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE SPIKE IN ROBBERIES & ATTEMPTED ROBBERIES

Results

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

ADVERTISE

ADVERTISE

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: Csygen Interactive

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.