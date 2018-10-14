REPORTER: News Staff, -

Two Guatemalan nationals, Armando Hub Pop and Jose Juan García Palma, have been formally charged for Keeping a Prohibited Firearm and Keeping Ammunition without a License.

The men were detained yesterday afternoon in the Western Free Zone with a high-powered weapon identified as an UZI PRO pistol, similar to the one shown here.

The men allegedly told Police they were members of an elite Guatemalan Police unit but sources tell us that checks with the Guatemalan National Civil Police (PNC) came back negative. We’ll have more details as they become available.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – –

This is a www.reporter.bz BREAKING NEWS Article.

More details and full reporting in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

MORE BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES

Comment & Like Us On FACEBOOK