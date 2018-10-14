– VIDEO –

The best cyclist from Belize are stepping into a short but power-pac race, of just 90 miles that will be held this weekend in the Dominican Republics. Our best from Belize will be competing against cycling stars from 11 other countries in the region.

This is cycling on a regional and international stage !, many of the participants form the other countries are top-notch cyclist.

The 18th Elite Caribbean Cycling Championships in the Dominican Republic is set to take off Sunday at 8.30am (Belize Time October 14th )

The Belize National Team members are

Giovanni Lovell – Elite

Keion Robateau – U23

Robert Stewart – Elite

Oscar Quiros – Elite

Alicia Thompson – Elite/Women

Kaya Cattouse – Elite/Women

The Men’s Elite race starts on Sunday at 8.30am Belize time and is 90 miles.

Participating Countries are

Anguilla

Barbados

Belize

Bermuda

Cuba

Guadalupe

Guayana

Jamaica

Martinique

Puerto Rico

St. Vincent & The Grenedines

Trinidad

