UPDATE – CARIBE 2018 – BELIZE SENDS IT’S POWER HOUSE CYCLING TEAM
– VIDEO –
REPORTER, News Staff, –
The best cyclist from Belize are stepping into a short but power-pac race, of just 90 miles that will be held this weekend in the Dominican Republics. Our best from Belize will be competing against cycling stars from 11 other countries in the region.
This is cycling on a regional and international stage !, many of the participants form the other countries are top-notch cyclist.
The 18th Elite Caribbean Cycling Championships in the Dominican Republic is set to take off Sunday at 8.30am (Belize Time October 14th )
The Belize National Team members are
Giovanni Lovell – Elite
Keion Robateau – U23
Robert Stewart – Elite
Oscar Quiros – Elite
Alicia Thompson – Elite/Women
Kaya Cattouse – Elite/Women
The Men’s Elite race starts on Sunday at 8.30am Belize time and is 90 miles.
We will have Live Photo and Audio Coverage (VIA digitalBELIZE.LIVE)
Participating Countries are
Anguilla
Barbados
Belize
Bermuda
Cuba
Guadalupe
Guayana
Jamaica
Martinique
Puerto Rico
St. Vincent & The Grenedines
Trinidad
VIDEO WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON
RACE TIME, DELAYED LIVE STREAM
Photos Courtesy: Cycling Federation Of Belize