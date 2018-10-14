Reporter.bz – Belize News

ARMED ROBBERY IN 8 MILES COMMUNITY

ARMED ROBBERY IN 8 MILES COMMUNITY
October 14
10:10 2018
REPORTER: News Staff, –

Two men robbed a water delivery truck in the vicinity of 8 Miles along the George Price Highway yesterday.

Reports are that Jose Avila, 42, and his assistant Juan Montero, 44, were making a delivery around 2:30 p.m.when two men with their faces half-covered approached them.

One of the men pulled out a gun and demanded money, so Avila handed over $250. The robbers also took the keys to their vehicle before escaping on foot leaving both men stranded but unharmed.

