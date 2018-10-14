Reporter.bz – Belize News

AMERICAN NATIONAL DIES IN POOL – CONSEJO AREA

October 14
15:35 2018
Corozal Police are investigating the death of American national Claire Elizabeth Rigdon, 49. Just after 9:00pm on Saturday officers were called to the home of Robley Smith Rigdon Jr. on the Consejo Road where they found the body of the woman lying beside a pool.

According to Rigdon, he and his wife were socializing by the pool that evening and he fell asleep. He told Police that when he woke up he found her floating in the pool.

