It remains to be seen whether or not Belize National Teachers Union’s last message to the Government of Belize is an indication of the intention to initiate another strike.

The BNTU issued a release this week, calling it a warning to GOB that the union does not approve of the way the Ministry of Education has handled the issue of revising the list of schools that receive hardship allowance from the MOE.

The union says that it has tried repeatedly to express it concerns about teachers bei g disenfranchised by the new revised list but has not received any response from Chief Executive Officer Deborah Domingo, Chief Education Officer Carol Babb, or the Minister of Education Patrick Faber. The BNTU stressed that the Ministry’s actions have prohibited the union from effectively representing its members.

“…the continued and blatant disrespect that we have received in return has been duly observed and noted,” the BNTU said. ” “We therefore issue fair warning that this will no longer be tolerated.”

The BNTU added that it is “charged” to represent its members, which is a mandate the union takes seriously.

In October 2016, the BNTU held a strike during its Stand up for Belize campaign. The 11-day strike enjoyed moderate success and had lasting effects for the remainder of the academic year, which included shortened vacation times for students and children.

