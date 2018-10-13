REPORTER: News Staff, –

A seven-year-old boy from Santa Rosa village received serious injuries yesterday after he was knocked down by a pick-up truck, while crossing the road.

The child got hit around 5 p.m. yesterday between Miles 26 and 27 on the Southern Highway. He got a fractured skull, abrasions to both hands and injuries to his back.

The driver, a 29-year-old construction worker of Silk Grass Village, said that the road was wet and slippery so there was no way he could have avoided the accident.

The Reporter has confirmed that police have the driver detained while the issue is being investigated.