REPORTER: Benjamin Flowers, -

Over 1000 people have visited the Ramada Belize City Princess today for the 10ty Annual Japan Day cultural festival, being held under the theme “Cultural Harmony.”

While the Japanese community in Belize is less than 20 persons, the festival has attracted visitors that have even come from outside the Belize district to learn about Japanese food, language , cultural clothes and customs.

The event also features two popular competitons: tulhe cosplay competition, where participants dress up as their favorite characters from Japanese anime and video games; as well as the manga competition, where participants create their own comic script using Japanese style art.

This year’s event also features a booth with information about scholarship opportunites for Belizeans to visit and study in Japan, through Japan’s embassy stationed in Jamaica, which also has responsibility for Belize.