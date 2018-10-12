REPORTER: News Staff, –

The Mary Hall R.C. School in Corozal has released a notice to parents after an incident at the school yesterday. The man in the pictures above is said to have gone on the school compound asking questions and eventually asking for financial assistance. He reportedly got aggressive when denied and was escorted off campus and shortly after, detained by Police. The school has advised parents that they have implemented security procedures to ensure that there is no re-occurrence of such an event.

We note, for clarity, that the man in the pictures is known as Steven Douglas, an American living in Placencia who is said to travel the country begging and harassing people. He is not related to Roger Wallis, the man detained for allegedly attempting to abduct a child in Belmopan and he was never detained for that. There is some similarity in features but they are two different persons.

