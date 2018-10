Julian Trapp, MURDERED IN SAN PEDRO REPORTER: News Staff, – Just after 10:00pm last night Julian Trapp, 21, was murdered in San Pedro. According to reports, Trapp and three others were hanging out at La Choza...

UPDATED – MURDER IN THE STREET IN ORANGE WALK REPORTER: News Staff, – 12.55pm There has been confirmation from Police sources that the man murdered in Orange Walk this morning was well known gang figure Jose ‘Duffy’ Medina. According...

MAYOR BERNARD WAGNER – SHOWS EXAMPLE TO MITIGATE CORRUPTION REPORTER: News Staff, - Belize City Mayor Bernard Wagner has returned a ‘gift’ of $2500 left on the desk of City Administrator Stephanie Garbutt on Tuesday by the owner of...

LOCAL PILOT DIES – DOING PRIVATE CHARTER IN PANAMA There is confirmation at this time that the body of senior Tropic Air pilot and San Pedro resident Milo Paz has been found. Paz had taken a week off work...