Reporter.bz – Belize News

 Breaking News
  

Julian Trapp, MURDERED IN SAN PEDRO

Julian Trapp, MURDERED IN SAN PEDRO
October 12
06:00 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

REPORTER: News Staff, –

Just after 10:00pm last night Julian Trapp, 21, was murdered in San Pedro. According to reports, Trapp and three others were hanging out at La Choza Bar when a gunman with a fishing mask on his face came out of the mangroves and fired at them. Trapp was reportedly hit seven times to the chest, abdomen, legs and back and died on the spot. Another man, Armando Trapp, was hit once to the forearm.

Pic – Julian Trapp, 21ORTER: News Staff, –

 

Share

search bar

ADVERTISE

Myo’on Dental Clinic #40 Eve Street

WHO / WHAT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE SPIKE IN ROBBERIES & ATTEMPTED ROBBERIES

Results

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

ADVERTISE

ADVERTISE

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Developed by: Csygen Interactive

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.