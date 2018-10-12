REPORTER: News Staff, –

Just after 10:00pm last night Julian Trapp, 21, was murdered in San Pedro. According to reports, Trapp and three others were hanging out at La Choza Bar when a gunman with a fishing mask on his face came out of the mangroves and fired at them. Trapp was reportedly hit seven times to the chest, abdomen, legs and back and died on the spot. Another man, Armando Trapp, was hit once to the forearm.

Pic – Julian Trapp, 21