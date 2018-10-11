MAYOR BERNARD WAGNER – SHOWS EXAMPLE TO MITIGATE CORRUPTION
Belize City Mayor Bernard Wagner has returned a ‘gift’ of $2500 left on the desk of City Administrator Stephanie Garbutt on Tuesday by the owner of Office Station, a business located in Belmopan.
The money, in $50 bills stuffed in an envelope, was returned with a letter explaining that this Council will not accept such gifts, and asking that ‘Ms. Nan’ not do it again. Sources say that Ms. Nan’s company holds one of the larger contracts at the Council, provided during the previous municipal administration, to provide garbage bags.

