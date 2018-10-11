REPORTER: News Staff, – 12.55pm

There has been confirmation from Police sources that the man murdered in Orange Walk this morning was well known gang figure Jose ‘Duffy’ Medina. According to reports, just after 11:00 am Medina was walking with a female when a gunman came up behind them and fired several shots. Medina was allegedly hit to the head and died on the spot, while the female with him was hit to the stomach and is admitted at the Northern Regional Hospital in critical condition.

REPORTER: News Staff, – 11.34am

There are reports of a body on a street in Orange Walk, and preliminary indications are that it was a murder. We understand that Police are currently on the scene and we will update with more information as we get it.

