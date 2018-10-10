Reporter.bz – Belize News

LOCAL PILOT DIES – DOING PRIVATE CHARTER IN PANAMA

October 10
05:08 2018
There is confirmation at this time that the body of senior Tropic Air pilot and San Pedro resident Milo Paz has been found. Paz had taken a week off work to pilot a private charter out of Panama yesterday, when the plane went down sometime after takeoff.

Friends of the family say the plane and charred remains of two pilots, one of them identified as Paz, were found sometime yesterday evening. The Reporter has been informed that family members of Paz will travel to Panama where the body has been taken.

We’ll have more details later today.

