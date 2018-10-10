There were no regimented programs tailored specifically for the 51 detainees who were housed for the past 30 days at the Hattieville Prison, but CEO of the facility, Virgilio Murillo, told the Reporter this evening that there certainly were motivational programs that they took part in that seemed to give some of them a new perspective on life.

Murillo shared that there were instances when the groups engaged in sporting activities together and seemed to set aside their differences. The 30 days, he said, seemed to have humbled the group, but like CEO Colonel George Lovell told us this week, only time will tell if the exercise did the men well.

The incarceration aspect itself went well, Murillo shared, with the exception at first of one incident when two of the men tried to resist the detention and became rebellious towards prison authorities. That situation was quickly dealt with, Murillo said, and even the men’s peers chided them for their behaviour.

The mass detention was something new, not just for the group, but for the staff of the facility. To avoid any uproar, the men were kept within their own groupings and away from their rival gangs. There were three groups, Murillo said: the George Street, Banak Street and Rocky Road gangs. And with room to accommodate well over 2,000 prisoners and a current population of just over 1,000, there was also more than enough space to house them in separate areas at the Medium Security Section of the Prison.