Tonight we can confirm that at least two minors are currently in Police custody and may soon be charged for the gruesome murder of Bobby Garcia, 19 on Saturday night. Garcia’s neck was cut and his killers laid him out on an altar in a temple at the Cahal Pech Mayan site where he bled out. There is also evidence that his body was further mutilated after death, but we will withhold those details. We are told that the Office of the D.P.P. has the file and Police are awaiting instructions before charging the minors.

