-
ORANGE WALK MAN CHARGED WITH UNLAWFUL SEXUAL INTERCOURSE
Magdiel Ceas, 30, has been charged for Unlawful Sexual Intercourse in connection with a girl, 14, who was found with him after she was reported missing for almost a week....
-
CLAVER COLLEGE TEACHERS REINSTATED
The Reporter has confirmed that recently terminated teachers of Claver College Extension in Punta Gorda have been reinstated following a meeting on Sunday with Board representatives, excluding Chair Lisel Alamilla....
-
STRANGE MURDER AT CAHAL PECH, – ANCIENT MAYA SITE
Police are currently processing the scene of a murder at the Cahal Pech Maya site. The body of a Hispanic male has been found with his throat cut in one...
-
BANK TELLER CHARGED WITH THEFT
REPORTER: Marion Ali, – Police have arrested and charged Ivor Garcia, 19, a bank teller employed with the National Bank of Belize Limited, with the crime of Theft. The arrest...
-
VIDEO – ACCUSED CHILD ABDUCTOR GOES TO COURT – BAIL HEARING IS ADJOURNED
British National Roger Wallis, who is accused of attempted kidnapping, is still in custody after Friday’s bail hearing. Despite the nature of the charges, the DPP’s office did not object...
