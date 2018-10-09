ORANGE WALK MAN CHARGED WITH UNLAWFUL SEXUAL INTERCOURSE Magdiel Ceas, 30, has been charged for Unlawful Sexual Intercourse in connection with a girl, 14, who was found with him after she was reported missing for almost a week....

CLAVER COLLEGE TEACHERS REINSTATED The Reporter has confirmed that recently terminated teachers of Claver College Extension in Punta Gorda have been reinstated following a meeting on Sunday with Board representatives, excluding Chair Lisel Alamilla....

STRANGE MURDER AT CAHAL PECH, – ANCIENT MAYA SITE Police are currently processing the scene of a murder at the Cahal Pech Maya site. The body of a Hispanic male has been found with his throat cut in one...

BANK TELLER CHARGED WITH THEFT REPORTER: Marion Ali, – Police have arrested and charged Ivor Garcia, 19, a bank teller employed with the National Bank of Belize Limited, with the crime of Theft. The arrest...