Magdiel Ceas, 30, has been charged for Unlawful Sexual Intercourse in connection with a girl, 14, who was found with him after she was reported missing for almost a week. Do you believe that in addition to charging the adult male in this instance, there should be some type of legal/other repercussions for the minor as well? We’d like your input.

