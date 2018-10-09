Reporter.bz – Belize News

ORANGE WALK MAN CHARGED WITH UNLAWFUL SEXUAL INTERCOURSE

October 09
10:31 2018
Magdiel Ceas, 30, has been charged for Unlawful Sexual Intercourse in connection with a girl, 14, who was found with him after she was reported missing for almost a week. Do you believe that in addition to charging the adult male in this instance, there should be some type of legal/other repercussions for the minor as well? We’d like your input.

