CLAVER COLLEGE TEACHERS REINSTATEDThe Reporter has confirmed that recently terminated teachers of Claver College Extension in Punta Gorda have been reinstated following a meeting on Sunday with Board representatives, excluding Chair Lisel Alamilla....
BANK TELLER CHARGED WITH THEFTREPORTER: Marion Ali, – Police have arrested and charged Ivor Garcia, 19, a bank teller employed with the National Bank of Belize Limited, with the crime of Theft. The arrest...
WHO / WHAT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE SPIKE IN ROBBERIES & ATTEMPTED ROBBERIES
THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW
