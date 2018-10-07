Reporter.bz – Belize News

STRANGE MURDER AT CAHAL PECH, – ANCIENT MAYA SITE

October 07
10:21 2018
Police are currently processing the scene of a murder at the Cahal Pech Maya site. The body of a Hispanic male has been found with his throat cut in one of the main temples of the site. He had on sweatpants and no shirt. We’ll have more details as we get them.

CRIME
