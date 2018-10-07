Police are currently processing the scene of a murder at the Cahal Pech Maya site. The body of a Hispanic male has been found with his throat cut in one of the main temples of the site. He had on sweatpants and no shirt. We’ll have more details as we get them.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – –

This is a www.reporter.bz BREAKING NEWS Article.

More details and full reporting in Friday’s REPORTER NEWSPAPER

MORE BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES

Comment & Like Us On FACEBOOK